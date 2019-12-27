Bournemouth-Brighton & Hove Albion Preview

Wins remain hard to come by for both Brighton and Hove Albion and Bournemouth at the moment.

Each look to close 2019 with a needed victory when they meet Saturday at the Amex.

Bournemouth and Brighton both sport matching 5-5-9 records and the 20 points that come with it all. The Seagulls sit 15th, one spot ahead of the Cherries, in the Premier League table, based on posting two more goals.

However, Brighton are 0-2-2 since winning 2-1 at Arsenal on Dec. 5 – their only victory over the last eight league contests (1-2-5). The Seagulls owned a 1-0 lead at Spurs on Thursday thanks to Adam Webster’s 37th-minute goal. But, second-half goals from Harry Kane and Dele Alli ultimately did in Brighton with a 2-1 Boxing Day loss.

Despite the outcome, Brighton manager Graham Potter didn’t think his side was far from at least getting something, in terms of a points, from the match.

“I have no real complaints,” Potter told the Seagulls’ official website. “But, the small margins that turn this into a game where we come away with something is what we have to work on.

“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves. We have to dust ourselves down and prepare for another game on Saturday against (Bournemouth).”

Webster’s goal was his third of the season, and marked just the second for the Seagulls in their last three contests. They didn’t score any whilst losing both matches to Bournemouth last season by a combined 7-0 scoreline. In fact, Brighton are 0-1-3 against the Cherries in Premier League play.

Bournemouth, though, are just 1-1-6 since early October.

Dan Gosling put the Cherries up 1-0 on 35 minutes Thursday versus Arsenal at Vitality Stadium. However, Bournemouth were unable to keep that advantage as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equalised in the 63rd minute for the visitors. The 1-1 scoreline was how the game ended.

“(It’s) a shame we couldn’t hold on,” Gosling told Bournemouth’s official website after posting his second goal of the Premier League season.

It’s also a shame for Bournemouth supporters that their club continues to struggle to score goals. The Cherries have managed just two goals in five matches since totaling that many in a one-goal defeat at Tottenham on Nov. 30 – the only time in their last 12 top-flight matches that they’ve managed to score more than one goal.

Star Callum Wilson (five goals) was back in the Cherries’ starting XI on Thursday, but he has gone 11 straight Premier League matches without a goal. He has two goals in three league games versus Brighton.