Bordeaux held by Nice, misses chance to go 2nd in France

NICE, France (AP)Bordeaux missed the chance to go second in the French league on Friday after a 1-1 draw at Nice.

Pierre Lees Melou put Nice in front in the 27th minute with a header off a cross from Youcef Atal for his first league goal this season.

Bordeaux was given a chance to respond when Nice’s Stanley N’Soki fouled Francois Kamano in the penalty area. Veteran striker Jimmy Briand converted the 49th-minute spot-kick to level the score.

Bordeaux is third in the table after the draw, eight points off leader Paris Saint-Germain and one behind second-place Angers. Bordeaux has won only one of its last four league games.

Nice is 10th.

