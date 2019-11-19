Bonucci extends Juventus contract until 2024

TURIN, Italy (AP)Defender Leonardo Bonucci has extended his contract at Juventus, tying him to the Italian champion until 2024.

Juventus announced the extension on Tuesday but did not give financial details of his contract.

Bonucci first joined Juventus in 2010 but spent the 2017-2018 season at AC Milan after a 40-million-euro ($45 million) transfer amid reports of a dressing room spat.

The Italy defender returned to Juventus in 2018, in swap deal with Mattia Caldara, and penned a five-year deal.

The 32-year-old Bonucci has won seven Serie A titles and three Italian Cups with Juventus. He has made almost 100 appearances for Italy, captaining the Azzurri on 10 occasions.

