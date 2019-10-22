Bold Eagle draws No. 1 hole for Breeders Crown Open Trot

CAMPBELLVILLE, Ontario (AP)French-owned Bold Eagle will make his first start outside Europe on Saturday in the Breeders Crown Open Trot event.

The 45-time winner drew the No. 1 hole for the $500,000 marquee race of the $6 million Breeders Crown, which will be held Friday and Saturday at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

The draws for the Open Trot, 3-year-old Colt Pace and 2-year-old Colt Pace were all held Tuesday at the track. On Friday, the four 2-year-old races will be run. The remaining eight, for 3-year-olds and up, are set for Saturday.

Brian Sears, who leads all active drivers in Breeders Crown wins with 30, will drive Bold Eagle.

The field will include Marion Marauder, the 2016 Trotting Triple Crown winner, and the filly Atlanta, who captured last year’s Hambletonian.