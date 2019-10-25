Blues’ Tarasenko to miss weekend games at Boston, Detroit

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP)Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko will not travel with the team for weekend games at Boston and Detroit after suffering an unspecified upper-body injury in a win over Los Angeles.

General manager Doug Armstrong said Friday that Tarasenko will be re-evaluated when the team returns following Sunday’s game against the Red Wings.

Tarasenko left Thursday night’s 5-2 win over the Kings after getting tangled up with Kings defenseman Sean Walker on a partial break with about 6 minutes left in the first. Tarasenko, who had eight points in his previous five games, had two shots in 4:37 of ice time before leaving.

”He’s an important leader for us and it’s tough to see him go down,” goaltender Jordan Binnington said after the game. ”I think our group did a good job of responding and picking each other up. ”

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories