Blues, Bruins set for Stanley Cup Final rematch

Having three days off between games, the Boston Bruins have had plenty of time to ruminate ahead of their matchup with the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

St. Louis will be visiting Boston for the first time since leaving with the Stanley Cup after a Game 7 win in last season’s Final. Despite the significance of the contest, the Bruins are trying to keep a level head, a wise choice after beginning the new season with just one regulation loss across their first nine games.

“Just like any other game, really,” Bruins forward Charlie Coyle told the Boston Globe. “… We’re up for the test. We’re looking forward to it. We’re excited. It’s nice to have a few days before, get some practice time in, get some reps, kind of get that balance heading into a big night.”

Coming off a 4-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Boston held a light practice Wednesday before taking Thursday off and returning to full gear Friday. St. Louis, meanwhile, hasn’t had much time to rest, having beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 at home Thursday.

In that contest, Brayden Schenn scored two third-period goals, and goaltender Jordan Binnington, last season’s playoff hero, made 33 saves.

Binnington, who stopped 32 shots in the 4-1 Game 7 win in Boston, has played strong in net in St. Louis’ last two games, both wins following a four-game skid (0-2-2).

“After losing four in a row there, we’ve responded as a team,” Schenn said. “We know what it takes to win. Sometimes it’s hard and it’s not flashy, but we know it’s successful.”

The Blues will be without a critical piece Saturday after winger Vladimir Tarasenko left Thursday’s game in the first period with an upper-body injury and did not return. Tarasenko, second on the team with 10 points, is also expected to miss Sunday’s game at Detroit.

“Any time you lose a player it (stinks),” winger Robert Thomas told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “Obviously a player like Vladi, it’s even worse. But I thought we came together nicely and really picked up for him when he was gone. Hopefully he’s back soon, but I think as a forward group we responded really well.”

For the Bruins, center David Krejci was back on the ice Wednesday after being placed on injured reserve a day prior with an upper-body injury. With Saturday beginning a stretch of three games in four days, Boston is remaining patient.

“Typically, he wouldn’t come right back in in a situation where it’s three in four,” said coach Bruce Cassidy. “He’s been out a little bit with a couple of lingering injuries. We would probably err on the side of caution there, make sure he’s close to 100 percent and not force him in at 80 or something like that.”

Cassidy admitted the team has leaned on others more than it would like to with Krejci out, most notably center Patrice Bergeron and the top line. Bergeron had a seven-game points streak come to an end Tuesday, though his linemates David Pastrnak (10 goals, seven assists) and Brad Marchand (five goals, nine assists) are still on seven- and eight-game runs, respectively.

Pastrnak’s 10 goals lead the league entering Friday. Schenn isn’t far behind with eight, having scored in seven of the Blues’ last nine games.

To this point, the Bruins have alternated goalies each game between Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak. The Bruins will have Rask in goal against the Blues and start Halak on Sunday against the New York Rangers.

