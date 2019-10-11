Blues bid for remain hot in Canada vs. Montreal

The St. Louis Blues look to complete a three-game sweep of the Canadian portion of their four-game road trip when they face the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.

The defending Stanley Cup champions, who finish the trek with a Monday afternoon game with the New York Islanders, opened the trip with a 3-2 victory at Toronto and a 6-4 win at Ottawa.

The Blues lead the Central Division with seven points and have recorded a point in each of their first four games. However, the team needed to rebound from slow starts in each of the last two games, including a 2-0 first-period deficit against the Senators, scoring four goals in the third to pull out the victory.

“I think just sluggish in general,” center Brayden Schenn told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch of the team’s slow start versus Ottawa. “It took some time to get our legs under us. But we don’t play an easy hockey game. We have to work for everything we get. We’re not a run-and-gun team where we think we can weave our way through a hockey game.”

Ryan O’Reilly recorded his second four-point performance of his career with a goal and three assists against the Senators. David Perron scored two goals, including what proved to be the winner, to fuel the third consecutive comeback victory for St. Louis.

Jake Allen finished with 25 saves in his season debut.

“If you win, you have to absolutely be happy with that part,” O’Reilly said. “But you look at the little details of it and I’ve still got a ways to go to play my best game.”

Montreal comes in off back-to-back losses at Buffalo (5-4 in overtime) on Wednesday and versus Detroit (4-2) in its home opener the following night. The Canadiens have compiled four points in their first four games.

Like St. Louis, Montreal got off to a slow start in its loss to the Red Wings, falling behind 2-1 in the first period and trailing 3-2 entering the third. Luke Glendening sealed the win with an empty-net goal for Detroit’s first regulation win in Montreal since Dec. 4, 2007.

“We weren’t sharp,” Canadiens coach Claude Julien told the Montreal Gazette. “We have to find a way to turn that around. We’re going to play our third game in four nights (against the Blues). There’s not much we can do physically, but we’ll be looking at video and see where we can be sharper mentally.”

Defenseman Jeff Petry refused to use the fact the Canadiens were playing a difficult back-to-back that started as an excuse.

“There’s going to be plenty more of them and you’ve got to show up for all the games, no matter if it’s back-to-back,” Petry said. “You have delays in travel, it’s part of the game and you just have to focus in when it’s time to play.”

The two teams split their meetings last season. Montreal benefited from a goal by Brendan Gallagher with 11 seconds remaining to post a 3-2 home victory on Oct. 17 before the Blues won 4-1 in St. Louis on Jan. 10.

