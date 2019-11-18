Breaking News
Police: At least 9 people shot, some killed, in a southeast Fresno ‘mass casualty’ shooting

Blue Bombers beat Roughriders to advance to Grey Cup

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

REGINA, Saskatchewan (AP)Zach Collaros threw for 267 yards and a touchdown, Justin Medlock kicked four field goals and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers advanced to the Grey Cup with a 20-3 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday in the Canadian Football League’s West Division final.

The Blue Bombers will face the Hamilton Tiger-Cats next week in Calgary. The Tiger-Cats beat the Edmonton Eskimos 36-16 at home earlier Sunday in the East final.

Winnipeg last played in a Grey Cup in 2011 when the Bombers fell 34-23 to the host B.C. Lions. The Blue Bombers haven’t won the championship since 1990.

Collaros completed 17 of 25 passes, connecting with Kenny Lawler on a 26-yard scoring strike.

Saskatchewan’s Brett Lauther made four field goals.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories