Breaking News
Plant explosion near Beaumont blows windows from homes miles away

Blake hits 2 jumpers late to carry Southern over IUPUI 83-77

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)Lamarcus Lee and Montese Blake each scored 17 points as Southern beat IUPUI 83-77 in the Cayman Islands Classic – Mainland on Tuesday.

Blake hit consecutive contested jump shots in the last 1:25, the first giving Southern the lead for good at 77-76. Brendon Brooks added 14 points for the Jaguars (3-4), while Damiree Burns had 13 rebounds.

Marcus Burk scored 27 points for IUPUI (2-5). Isaiah Williams added a season-high 13 points and Elyjah Goss had 10.

Jaylen Minnett, whose 13 points per game entering the matchup ranked second on IUPUI, scored only 6 points on 2-of-10 shooting but four of those points came on a 3-pointer and foul that tied the game at 75-75.

Southern matches up against Tulane on the road on Sunday. IUPUI plays Evansville at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories