Blake Harris leaves NC State program for personal reasons

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)North Carolina State says guard Blake Harris is no longer with the program for unspecified personal reasons.

Team spokesman Craig Hammel announced the roster move Thursday, three days before the Wolfpack plays Mount Olive in an exhibition game.

Harris averaged 3.1 points and 1.5 assists while playing 30 games as a sophomore last season. The native of Chapel Hill transferred to N.C. State from Missouri, where he started nine of his 14 games in 2017-18 before leaving.

