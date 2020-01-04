Blackhawks open homestand vs. league-worst Red Wings

Rested after a productive road trip in which they won two of three games, the Chicago Blackhawks will hope to continue rolling Sunday night as they host the struggling Detroit Red Wings to begin a four-game homestand.

Hoping to channel their midseason momentum for a run at a Western Conference wild card slot, the Blackhawks are 5-2-0 in their past seven games and had won three straight before Thursday’s 7-5 loss at Vancouver.

Although Chicago squandered a 4-2 second-period lead against the Canucks, the Blackhawks left for home feeling good about themselves on the whole.

“There’s a lot of positives to take,” defenseman Connor Murphy said.

“I think just the way guys came together and played in three different time zones, a lot of travel, and seemed to string periods together and show that we can be a team to put a big winning streak together. I think we really wanted to do that (Thursday), but we know in order to be that team that we think we can be, we have to string it together at some point and we have a good opportunity going home to do that.”

Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane, who led all NHL players with 802 points during the 2010s, started the new decade with a flourish, scoring twice in the club’s first action of 2020.

Still, Kane and his teammates bemoaned their inability to make a two-goal advantage hold up for goaltender Robin Lehner, who made his fourth consecutive start.

“We have a lot of offense in here. We have the ability to score goals,” Kane said.

“It’s just being committed to defense and creating that way on the transition by turnovers and back-checking and transitioning the other way. I think we can be really good when we play like that. I thought we did that for the most part (Thursday).”

Chicago coach Jeremy Colliton echoed that sentiment.

“Yeah, a lot of goals, a lot of nice plays,” he said. “Just disappointed because we were in a great spot and I thought we played really well. Not only were we up, I thought we played really well. You’d like to close that game out and it didn’t happen.”

Sunday marks the end of a two-game road trip for the Red Wings, who enter play with an NHL-low 23 points and a 3-17-2 record over their past 22 games.

The Red Wings come to Chicago on the heels of Friday’s 4-1 road loss to the Dallas Stars. Detroit opened the scoring on forward Dylan Larkin’s 10th goal of the season at 3:47 of the first period before surrendering the next four goals.

Detroit had its chances to get back in the game down the stretch, but an 0-for-5 effort on the power play doomed the Red Wings, who are 0-for-14 on the man advantage over the past four games. The Red Wings also yielded two short-handed goals to the Stars.

“We work too hard to try to create offense, work too hard to create offensive zone time, to give away those easy chances,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said. “We have to better at that, and our special teams have to be better.”

The Red Wings and Blackhawks are set to conclude the regular season series on March 6 in Detroit.

