Blackhawks face first true road game vs. Hurricanes

A pair of teams riding three-game losing streaks will be eager to get things going in the right direction when the Chicago Blackhawks and Carolina Hurricanes meet Saturday afternoon at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

For the Blackhawks, it will be the first true road game of the season.

“Teams that have success, they work and they manage the puck,” Chicago coach Jeremy Colliton said. “We have to focus on how hard we work. Until we clean it up, it’s going to be difficult to win. … The quicker that we learn it and it’s part of our DNA, we can be a good team.”

Chicago is coming off a seven-game homestand since it began the season with a game overseas.

The Blackhawks lost three games during the past week, including a 4-1 setback to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

The Hurricanes are coming off Thursday’s 4-3 overtime loss at Columbus, failing to protect a two-goal lead. So Carolina has lost three consecutive games, putting much of the season-opening five-game winning streak in the distance.

“We’re going to have to find a way to get back on track,” Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal said. “We have to push each other to be better. … We made it hard on our ‘D,’ “

Going on the road will be a different challenge for Chicago after the disappointing stretch on home ice.

“You want to take care of your home games,” Blackhawks left winger Brandon Saad said. “We’ve just got to learn and build from this. … We want to win hockey games and go in the right direction.”

Chicago has been sluggish on power plays, among the areas of concern.

“Power play is an issue, for sure,” Colliton said. “We have the players for it. I think we could shoot the puck more. … The focus still remains the work ethic and the commitment to the defensive end.”

The Hurricanes rode strong first and third periods in the Columbus game, but in between there was trouble.

“We have to put 60 minutes together and do it quickly here,” Carolina forward Ryan Dzingel said. “We had a lull there at the end, not the game we wanted. We are going to get going and fix those things.”

Carolina defenseman Dougie Hamilton has six goals this month, including one Thursday night. He’s the first NHL defenseman with six or more goals in October in 12 years.

The key for the Hurricanes might be getting forward Sebastian Aho untracked. He scored his first goal that wasn’t an empty netter in the Columbus game, so that was an encouraging development.

Carolina could be in the mix for a roster move, with an 11-forward, seven-defensemen lineup seeming to put some things out of balance.

When Chicago visits, the Hurricanes will play a home game for the first time in two weeks.

The game also will mark the return of defenseman Calvin de Haan, who played for Carolina last season before a June trade to Chicago.

The Hurricanes defeated Chicago in both meetings last season with a pair of one-goal outcomes, including one in overtime.

–Field Level Media