Bishop Gorman hires former Jacksonville College AD as new tennis coach

Sports

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Bishop Gorman announced they hired a new tennis coach on Monday.

Mark Robbins is the former athletic director and tennis coach at Jacksonville College.

He has 7 NJCAA National Championship appearances and was recognized as a top 25 program every year.

“Robbins believes that life must be Christ-centered in family, work, school, and sports. He and his wife Jamie have a son, Preston, and Coach Robbins is excited to join the Crusader coaching staff.”

Mike Lee, Bishop Gorman Athletic Director

