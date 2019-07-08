Bishop Gorman hires former Jacksonville College AD as new tennis coach

CLEVELAND (AP) — Justin Verlander will start the All-Star Game for the American League for the second time, and Hyun-Jin Ryu will make his first start for the National League.

Verlander, a 36-year-old right-hander, is 10-4 with a 2.98 ERA this year for the Houston Astros, striking out 153 in 126 2/3 innings.