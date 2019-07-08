Bishop Gorman hires former Jacksonville College AD as new tennis coach

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Bishop Gorman announced they hired a new tennis coach on Monday.
Mark Robbins is the former athletic director and tennis coach at Jacksonville College.
He has 7 NJCAA National Championship appearances and was recognized as a top 25 program every year.
“Robbins believes that life must be Christ-centered in family, work, school, and sports. He and his wife Jamie have a son, Preston, and Coach Robbins is excited to join the Crusader coaching staff.”Mike Lee, Bishop Gorman Athletic Director