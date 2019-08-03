Bishop Gorman football returns only two lettermen for 2019 season

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In football, eleven players compete on each side of the line of scrimmage.

At Friday’s Bishop Gorman practice, fifteen took the field.

“We lost a lot of guys, and you know, a lot of people don’t really believe in us this season because of that,” said wide receiver Dozie Ifeadi, “He just wants to you know, push that aside and lead the team.”

“Well everybody is kind of writing us off because we don’t have all the studs we had last year,” said running back Jack Dial. “But I think we’ll be fine with them, especially in our new league, I think we’ll be pretty good.”

Ifeadi and Dial are the only returning lettermen for the Crusaders, and new head coach, Brady McCoy, plans to lean on them, as they take larger roles in the locker room.

“They obviously know that being the leaders and being the returners from last year, they have to step up and have a higher role from last year,” said McCoy. “They have to be the focal point of our offense and our defense because of their experience level that they have.”

Everyone at Gorman understands it’s going to be a challenge, but this team plans to use this season as a foundation for a new era in Crusader football.

“I mean we basically get to restart and kind of build it however we want and whatever we see right,” said Dial.

Gorman will be playing an independent schedule this season, mainly for safety reasons, but it also gives this young team room to grow.

“What it’s doing for our program is it helps stabilize our program, get our numbers back up and get into a position where we can still compete,” said McCoy.

For the guys still on the roster, that’s all they can ask for, a chance to compete.

“It’s basically like one big family here, you know, everyone is close, everyone is together so, you know, it’s hard to just walk away from it all,” said Ifeadi.

We’ll get a chance to see what the Cru is made of when they open the season on August 29th.