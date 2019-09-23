Bills DT Harrison Phillips out with season-ending injury

by: By The Associated Press

Buffalo Bills backup defensive tackle Harrison Phillips will miss the remainder of the season after tearing a knee ligament.

Coach Sean McDermott called the injury ”unfortunate and sad” in making the announcement Monday. Phillips was hurt a day earlier during the first play of Buffalo’s final defensive series in a 21-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

He was credited for playing 26 of 61 defensive snaps in essentially splitting time with starter Star Lotulelei. A week earlier, the third-round draft pick drew praise for playing what was described as Phillips’ best game in a 28-14 win at the New York Giants.

He was credited with batting down two passes, being in on three tackles and a half-sack.

Buffalo lacks depth at the position, with Jordan Phillips the lone backup to Lotulelei and rookie starter Ed Oliver.

