Bilić fined for arguing with ref over red card in EPL game

LONDON (AP)West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilić was fined 8,000 pounds ($10,100) on Wednesday for arguing with the referee at halftime about the sending-off of one of his players during a Premier League game against Everton.

Bilić was sent off for remonstrating with match official Mike Dean on the field of play after Kieran Gibbs was shown a red card for shoving Everton playmaker James Rodriguez in the face moments before halftime of the match at Goodison Park.

The Football Association said Bilić’s actions amounted to improper conduct.

West Brom was down 2-1 at halftime, and ended up losing 5-2.

