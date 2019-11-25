Big second half sends Duquesne past Loyola Marymount 71-50

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BIMINI, Bahamas (AP)Michael Hughes and reserve Lamar Norman Jr. scored 12 points apiece and Duquesne dominated the second half and rolled to a 71-50 victory over Loyola Marymount on Sunday at the Junkanoo Jam.

Baylee Steele came off the bench to score 10 with seven rebounds for the unbeaten Dukes (5-0). Duquesne trailed by two points at halftime before outscoring the Lions (2-3) 43-24 after intermission.

Erik Johansson hit three 3-pointers and led LMU with 11 points. Eli Scott added 10 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Loyola Marymount shot 42% overall but just 33% (5 of 15) from beyond the arc. The Lions made only 5 of 10 at the free-throw line. Duquesne shot 46% from the floor and buried 12 of 29 from distance (41%). The Dukes sank 7 of 8 foul shots.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories