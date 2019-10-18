Big Sandy holds on to beat Union Grove 27-19

UNION GROVE, Texas (KETK) – The Big Sandy Wildcats never trailed Thursday as they defeated rival Union Grove 27-19 picking up a very key District 10-2A Division 1 victory.

Coach Larry Minter’s Wildcats bounced back nicely after dropping their league opener last week to undefeated Alto, and also snapped a four-game losing streak.

Senior quarterback Caden Minter put Big Sandy on the board early with a 20-yard scamper in the first quarter.

After Union Grove tied the score at 13 in the second quarter, the Wildcats took the lead right back, and held a 20-13 advantage at the half.

Big Sandy would extend its cushion to 27-13 in the third quarter.

The Wildcats improved to 2-5 overall, and 1-1 in district play.

The Lions fall to 3-4 on the season, and 0-2 in league action.

Watch the video to see the highlights.