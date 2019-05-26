Big Race Indy

Skip to content
KETK | FOX51 | EastTexasMatters.com
Tyler
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Local News
Crime
Black History Month
Texas News
Your Local Election HQ
Veterans Voices
East Texas Addicted
Special Reports
BorderReport.com
Texas Politics
Washington D.C.
National News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Trade deals will have ‘ripple effect’ on Texas farmers, says Agriculture Commissioner
Top Stories
Candidates for Smith County Commissioner Precinct One discuss top issues in the area during open forum
TIME FOR A CHANGE: Kilgore emergency agencies discuss improving outdated facilities
President Trump rolls out new guidelines for prayer in school
Baylor hires LSU’s Aranda as head coach
Weather
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Interactive Radar
Bus Stop Forecast
Weather Talk
Weather Headlines
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Hoops Fever
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health
Friday Football Fever presented by SUBWAY®
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
NBA
College
Golf
NHL
MLS
Top Stories
Ovechkin hat trick helps Capitals beat Devils
Top Stories
Conor McGregor finds structure in life rolling into UFC 246
Baylor hires LSU’s Aranda as head coach
Koepka tied for 3rd in Abu Dhabi in return from knee injury
ESPN’s Mendoza: Fiers should have gone to MLB, not reporter
Community
Value of Life
Remarkable Women
KETK Gives Back
Community
Calendar
Texas Rose Festival
Top Stories
SPCA stops in with an adorable furry friend and stresses that taking on a new pet is a big commitment
Top Stories
Wilhite landscaping gives as planting tips on Potato’s
Top Stories
CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances talk heart health awareness month scholarship contest
First Baptist Whitehouse talks about their free concert event
Tyler Bicycle club and ETX Brewery talk Beauty and the Beast tour.
East Texas Communities Foundation chats about scholarships for area high school graduates
Contests
CTCU: We Are All Teachers
ROOST Big Game Party Platter Giveaway
FOX51’s BIG GAME Giveaway presented by Don’s TV & LA-Z-BOY
KETK Pro Football Challenge presented by Loving Toyota
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
About Us
Report It
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
TV Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
Newsletters
Stay Connected
Work for Us
Closed Captioning Issues
Video
Livestream
Top Stories
Thursday Night Forecast: A colder night with another brief warm-up & rain Friday
Top Stories
‘She could do it again’: Alpine Manor killer released from prison
Top Stories
Trent Williams, former Lobo, facing lawsuit after couple’s dog mauled by pitbull
Gregg County holds hiring event to fill 911 dispatcher vacancies
Mars unveils world’s largest Snickers bar in Waco
Business to Business Expo gives area companies a chance for exposure
The Big Game
Black History Month
Japan 2020
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
2 teenagers dead, 2 injured in Kilgore crash after police chase on the I-20
Live Now
Live Now
FOX 51 Good Day is streaming now
Big Race Indy
Simon says sweep: Pagenaud wins Indy 500
LIVE BLOG: 103rd Indianapolis 500
Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis walks Indy 500 red carpet
4-time Indy 500 winner A.J. Foyt: ‘The race is won in the last 50 laps’
Driver Scott Dixon on approach to 103rd Indy 500
More Big Race Indy Headlines
Owner Sam Schmidt on importance of winning Indy 500
IMS from vantage point of official flagman
The people behind the famous bottle of milk at Indy 500
PHOTOS: Inside the 2019 Indy 500 Snake Pit
Driver Ed Jones on pre-race ritual, planning for weather
Spencer Pigot: ‘It takes perfect execution to have a chance at winning this race’
WISH-TV driver analyst Graham Rahal on 103rd Indy 500
90-year-old yellow shirt working 50th Indy 500 at IMS
Indy’s own Ed Carpenter in second spot in 103rd running of Indy 500
Race fans show off their fashion at the 103rd Indy 500
Trending Right Now
2 teenagers dead, 2 injured in Kilgore crash after police chase on I-20
Weather
Interactive Radar
President Trump rolls out new guidelines for prayer in school
Trent Williams, former Lobo, facing lawsuit after couple’s dog mauled by pitbull
Community Calendar
Don't Miss
Enter ROOST Big Game Party Platter Giveaway
Peters Chevrolet donates $5,000 to Arp Police Department
FOX51 Big Game Giveaway sponsored by Don’s TV, LA-Z-BOY & DQ
Pro Football Challenge
Athlete of the Week
KETK Twitter & Facebook
Follow @KETK
KETK NBC
Trending Stories
2 teenagers dead, 2 injured in Kilgore crash after police chase on I-20
Weather
Interactive Radar
President Trump rolls out new guidelines for prayer in school
Trent Williams, former Lobo, facing lawsuit after couple’s dog mauled by pitbull