Breaking News
UT Tyler student killed in motorcycle crash less than one mile from campus

Big 12 reprimands 3 teams after field-storming celebrations

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

IRVING, Texas (AP)The Big 12 Conference has issued public reprimands and fines of $25,000 against Kansas State and TCU for how the schools handled fans storming the field to celebrate after home victories over ranked teams.

Kansas also received a reprimand, but wasn’t fined after the Jayhawks beat Texas Tech on Saturday.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said conference schools have a duty to provide a safe game environment.

The league doesn’t have a policy prohibiting spectators on the field for postgame celebrations, but Bowlsby said home teams have to provide adequate security measures for student-athletes, coaches, game officials and spectators. That includes safe passage from the playing field to the locker room, and protection of the visiting team bench area.

Kansas State upset then-No. 5 Oklahoma 48-41 last Saturday, and TCU won 37-27 over then-No. 15 Texas.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories

Community Calendar