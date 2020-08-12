Big 12 announces it will continue fall sports, releases revised football schedule

SAN ANTONIO, TX – DECEMBER 31: Caden Sterns #7 of the Texas Longhorns leads the team on to the field during the Valero Alamo Bowl against the Utah Utes at the Alamodome on December 31, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Big 12 conference announced Wednesday morning that it would continue its fall sports seasons, including football, despite the Big 10 and Pac-12 postponing until the spring on Tuesday.

Ultimately, our student-athletes have indicated their desire to compete in the sports they love this season and it is up to all of us to deliver safe, medically sounds, and structured academic and athletic environment for accomplishing that outcome. Bob Bowlsby, Big 12 Commissioner

The conference also released a revised football schedule.

Big 12 football schedule pic.twitter.com/xg99tDVkAY — Kelly Hines (@KellyHinesTW) August 12, 2020

The conference championship game is currently slate for December 12.