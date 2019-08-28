Betty White leads NBC’s new SNF commercial

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Just when you think Betty White has done it all, she keeps finding ways to surprise us.

The 97-year-old actress, who has been a television icon for decades, has found her newest role promoting NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

The commercial aired Wednesday night, promoting the season opener between Green Bay and Chicago. “There’s only one thing more badass than this year’s kickoff – and you’re looking at her.”

The idea behind the commercial is to get more casual fans to tune in for Sunday night games, according to Jenny Storms, chief marketing officer of NBC Sports Group, in an interview with Variety.

“We get more casual interest, more people who might not be that hard-core fan,” said Storms.

NBC is looking to continue an upward trend for its Sunday Night football games after averaging nearly 20 million viewers every week last season. It was a 7 percent increase from the 2017 campaign.