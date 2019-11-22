1  of  2
Bennett scores 17 to lift Marshall past Howard 91-63

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP)Iran Bennett had 17 points as Marshall easily defeated Howard 91-63 on Thursday night.

Jannson Williams had 15 points for Marshall (2-3). Taevion Kinsey added 14 points and Jarrod West had 11.

Kyle Foster had 14 points and Charles Williams added 13 for the Bison (0-6).

Marshall plays Florida on the road next Friday. Howard looks for its first win against Ball St. on the road on Saturday.

