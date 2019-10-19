Bencic reaches Moscow final, qualifies for WTA Finals

MOSCOW (AP)Belinda Bencic booked the last spot at the season-end WTA Finals on Saturday after beating Kristina Mladenovic in the Kremlin Cup semifinals.

Bencic’s 6-3, 6-4 victory set up a Moscow final with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who defeated Karolina Muchova 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-1.

It also enabled Bencic to overtake Serena Williams for the eighth and final place at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen, China.

In the men’s draw, Adrian Mannarino best Andreas Seppi 6-3, 6-4 in their semifinal.

