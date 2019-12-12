Ben Chiarot, Cayden Primeau leads Canadiens past Senators

MONTREAL (AP)Ben Chiarot scored in overtime and Cayden Primeau made 35 saves for his first NHL victory in the Montreal Canadiens’ 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night.

Chiarot scored 1:11 into the extra period on a 2-on-1 with Max Domi.

The 20-year-old Primeau, the son of former NHL player Keith Primeau, allowed three goals on 35 shots in a losing effort in his NHL debut against Colorado last Thursday night

”You know you want to get your first win during your first game, but it’s a learning experience,” Primeau said. ”I took that over the weekend and really worked towards it. It’s been a roller-coaster, being able to be called up, especially to a team like this, an organization like this. It’s crazy.”

Nick Cousins and Tomas Tatar scored in regulation for the Canadiens. They improved to 15-11-6, winning for the third straight time after losing four of five.

Brady Tkachuk and Connor Brown scored for the Senators, and Anders Nilsson made 26 saves.

”Especially in a building like that, it was a good effort by us down by two goals in the third,” Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot said. ”To battle back and get a point on the road, we’re proud of that.”

Montreal was playing the second half of a back-to-back after beating Pittsburgh 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Notes: Primeau was the 199th overall draft pick in 2017. … Ottawa’s NHL-worst power play went 1 for 5.

UP NEXT

Senators: Hosts Columbus on Saturday.

Canadiens: Host Detroit on Saturday night.

