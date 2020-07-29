Beast Texas Bullies put on a show in metroplex, bring home national championship

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – There’s an attitude here in East Texas and a sense of pride that often gets overlooked by those in the Dallas or Houston areas.

Well, the Beast Texas Bullies took that motivation to Duncanville this past weekend, and brought home the 9th-grade PrimeTime Sports national title, beating teams from across the country.

“You know it’s pretty cool because nobody really expects East Texas to come out and be this big, but we went out a showed what East Texas boys can do,” said T.J Moreland, shooting guard from Mineola.

“It was good, we lost our first game, but we came back, talked about it, and we went and won the ship,” said Ahstin Watkins from Chapel Hill. “People look over East Texas, so we’re trying to bring it up.”

It was a title made even sweeter, since there was a chance they might not even get to play due to the coronavirus.

“It was tough, it was very tough, we had to make sure all the precautions were good, all the safety measures were followed,” said Bullies head coach Demontre Ragsdale.

It’s a group of guys, who during the regular season, represent different high schools from across our area, and went from fierce competitors to championship teammates.

“The most important thing to me is that we played as a family,” said Chapel Hill point guard, Tyson Berry. “We didn’t yell at each other, we didn’t get too high, or too low we just stayed in the middle the whole game, and we won.”

And after claiming this title as freshmen, they look forward to defending it next summer, as sophomores.

“It means it’s good, because next season, is going to be better,” said Ragsdale.

Watch the video to see Garrett Sanders’ story.