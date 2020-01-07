Baylor’s Matt Rhule named head coach of Carolina Panthers

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — Baylor coach Matt Rhule is the new coach of the Carolina Panthers, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports.

Rhule, 44, was hired at Baylor in 2016 amid a scandal that saw its previous coach fired.

Rhule is the franchise’s fifth head coach and first hired by owner David Tepper.

He finished his third season with the Bears and led them to an 11-3 record, No. 7 ranking and an appearance in the Sugar Bowl this season. Georgia beat the Bears 26-14.

In his three seasons at Baylor, Rhule engineered a massive turnaround marred beneath the cloud of former coach Art Briles, who was fired before the 2016 season amidst a sexual assault scandal involving football players.

Ron Rivera was fired after serving as head coach for the Panthers since 2011.

Rivera, a two-time NFL Coach of the Year, has since been hired as the new head coach of the Washington Redskins.

“I’m ready to work,” Ron Rivera wrote on Twitter Wednesday, breaking his silence after word spread that he would be the new head coach of the Washington Redskins.

The Washington Redskins have announced Ron Rivera as the team’s new Head Coach.



Rivera replaces Jay Gruden who was fired in October.

The coach’s wife shared a photo of their two dogs with Redskins bandanas, ushering in this new era of their lives.