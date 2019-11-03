Bayern Munich drawn against Hoffenheim in German Cup

BERLIN (AP)Defending champion Bayern Munich has been drawn against Hoffenheim in the third round of the German Cup, and Borussia Dortmund faces a trip to Werder Bremen.

Sunday’s draw gave Bayern – which scraped past second-division Bochum 2-1 in the second round on Tuesday – a home game.

Matches will be played Feb. 4-5.

The 2018 winner Eintracht Frankfurt was given a home game against Bundesliga rival Leipzig, last season’s beaten finalist.

Fourth-tier sides Saarbrucken and SC Verl were drawn against Karlsruher SC and Union Berlin, respectively.

Also, it’s: Schalke vs. Hertha Berlin; Kaiserslautern vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf; and Bayer Leverkusen vs. Stuttgart.

