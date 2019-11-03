Bayern Munich drawn against Hoffenheim in German Cup

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP)Defending champion Bayern Munich has been drawn against Hoffenheim in the third round of the German Cup, and Borussia Dortmund faces a trip to Werder Bremen.

Sunday’s draw gave Bayern – which scraped past second-division Bochum 2-1 in the second round on Tuesday – a home game.

Matches will be played Feb. 4-5.

The 2018 winner Eintracht Frankfurt was given a home game against Bundesliga rival Leipzig, last season’s beaten finalist.

Fourth-tier sides Saarbrucken and SC Verl were drawn against Karlsruher SC and Union Berlin, respectively.

Also, it’s: Schalke vs. Hertha Berlin; Kaiserslautern vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf; and Bayer Leverkusen vs. Stuttgart.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories

Community Calendar