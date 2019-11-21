Basile scores 19 to lift Wright St. past Urbana 88-51

DAYTON, Ohio (AP)Grant Basile had a career-high 19 points off the bench to lead Wright State to an 88-51 win over Urbana on Wednesday night.

Cole Gentry had 13 points for Wright State (4-1). Loudon Love added 12 points.

Shaunn Monroe had 11 points for the Blue Knights.

Wright State faces Weber State on Monday.

