Basile scores 19 to lift Wright St. past Urbana 88-51

Sports
DAYTON, Ohio (AP)Grant Basile had a career-high 19 points off the bench to lead Wright State to an 88-51 win over Urbana on Wednesday night.

Cole Gentry had 13 points for Wright State (4-1). Loudon Love added 12 points.

Shaunn Monroe had 11 points for the Blue Knights.

Wright State faces Weber State on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

