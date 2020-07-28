Baseball card featuring Dr. Fauci is now the best-selling in company’s history

WASHINGTON (KETK/NBC) – Dr. Anthony Fauci has been thrust into the limelight this year due to the coronavirus causing a global pandemic.

He is also a lifelong fan of the defending World Series Champion Washington Nationals. The team showed their appreciation by letting him throw out the first pitch on Opening Day last week.

Topps, a baseball card trading company, made a limited edition car honoring Fauci and it made history.

Despite only being available for 24 hours, Topps sold 51,512 cards. That makes it the best selling card in the company’s history.

Fauci wore a Nationals jersey, hat, and face mask for the occasion and stayed in the stands to watch the game against the Yankees.

The pandemic has forced sports break and the American public had been starving for it. The game averaged more than 4 million viewers last week, making it the most watched regular season baseball game in nine years.