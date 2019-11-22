India skittles Bangladesh for 106 on Day 1 of 2nd test

KOLKATA, India (AP)India dismissed Bangladesh for 106 in 30.3 overs and was making steady progress in the reply on 35-1 at tea on day one of the second test on Friday.

Ishant Sharma took his first five-wicket haul on Indian soil, finishing with figures of 5-22 as the pacemen ran through the tourists’ fragile batting order in the first day-night test played in India and the first pink-ball test for either team.

Rohit Sharma was unbeaten on 13 not out and Cheteshwar Pujara was on 7 at the end of the second session, with India trailing by 71 runs.

Mayank Agarwal (14) was the only player to get out in the 50 minutes that India batted before tea. Agarwal, who scored three centuries in the previous four tests, was caught at gully off Al-Amin Hossain.

The pacer could have had another wicket but Rohit Sharma, when on 12, was dropped at fine leg.

Umesh Yadav took 3-29 while Mohammed Shami finished with 2-36 as Bangladesh’s batsmen struggled to deal with the movement of the pink ball.

Bangladesh went to lunch on 73-6 and with Liton Das having been taken off the field for a concussion examination after being struck on the head by a delivery from Mohammad Shami.

Das (24) did not come out to bat again and Mehidy Hasan (8) came in as a concussion substitute, helping to push Bangladesh’s score past 100.

Ishant Sharma bowled Nayeem Hossain (19) and Ebadat Hossain (1), preventing any chance of a lower-order fightback at the 68,000-capacity Eden Gardens.

India, which selected an unchanged side, leads the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first test at Indore by an innings and 130 runs.

