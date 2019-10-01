Baltimore Ravens waive former third-round pick Tim Williams

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP)The Baltimore Ravens have waived outside linebacker Tim Williams.

Williams, a third-round pick from Alabama in the 2017 NFL draft, managed just two sacks over 19 career games in Baltimore.

He played only seven snaps in a 40-25 loss to Cleveland in Week 4. Williams had just two tackles over four games this season.

Last month, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Williams was one of the players the team needed more production from.

?The Ravens are ranked 23rd in the NFL with eight sacks over four games.

Baltimore signed former Eagles linebacker L.J. Fort on Monday.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL