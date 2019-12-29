Balanced Belmont puts down W. Kentucky 79-62 behind Scanlon

Breaking News
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP)Tyler Scanlon scored 18 points and Nick Muszynski and Grayson Murphy each recorded a double-double and Belmont beat Western Kentucky 79-62 on Saturday.

Nick Muszynski scored 12 with a career-high 12 rebounds, Murphy scored 11 with 11 rebounds, Michael Benkert scored 15 and Nick Hopkins 11.

The Bruins led 36-24 at halftime before the Hilltoppers used a 13-6 run and reduced the deficit to five points on a pair of Josh Anderson foul shots with 16:38 left. But the Bruins responded with an 8-0 run and led by double digits the rest of the way.

Belmont (9-4) begins Ohio Valley Conference play on Thursday when it hosts SIU-Edwardsville.

Western Kentucky (7-5) hosts North Texas on Thursday to kickoff of Conference USA action.

