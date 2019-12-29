Balanced attack leads Chattanooga past Cumberland 72-42

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP)Ramon Vila totaled 12 points and eight rebounds and Chattanooga rolled to a 72-42 victory over NAIA-member Cumberland University on Sunday.

David Jean-Baptiste sank three 3-pointers and scored 11 for the Mocs (9-5), who shot 46% from the floor and outrebounded the Phoenix 46-25. Matt Ryan added 10 points as 11 different Mocs scored.

Aaron Ridley paced Cumberland with 13 points and five rebounds. The Phoenix shot just 35% overall, hit 3 of 15 from distance (20%) and took just two free throws in the game.

