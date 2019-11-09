Baker leads UNC-Asheville past The Citadel 91-76

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Devon Baker scored 25 points and Tajion Jones had 23 points and seven rebounds as UNC-Asheville defeated The Citadel 91-76 on Saturday.

LJ Thorpe had 12 points and eight rebounds for UNC-Asheville (1-1). Jax Levitch added 11 points and nine rebounds.

UNC-Asheville led 57-38 at the break behind Jones’ 17 points and Baker’ 16.

Freshman Fletcher Abee had 17 points, with five 3-pointers, for The Citadel (0-1). Hayden Brown added 15 points. Tyson Batiste had 11 points and six assists.

UNC-Asheville plays Wake Forest on the road on Wednesday. The Citadel faces Georgia on the road on Tuesday.

