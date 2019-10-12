Bahar leads Monmouth in 45-0 rout of Presbyterian College

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP)Kenji Bahar threw three touchdown passes and Monmouth blanked winless Presbyterian College, 45-0 in the Hawks’ Big South Conference opener on Saturday afternoon.

Monmouth has won four of six conference games with the Blue Hose, who will join the non-scholarship Pioneer Football League beginning next fall.

Bahar connected with Lonnie Moore IV for a 1-yard touchdown on the final play of a 16-14 win over Wagner College last week, and the pair combined to cap the opening drive against Presbyterian, this time from 14-yards out.

Pete Guerriero ran 48-yards for a score and after Presbyterian fumbled at its own 2-yard line, Devell Jones punched in to make it 21-0 in the first quarter. Jones added a 5-yard touchdown in the second quarter and Bahar hit Shawn Clark from 36-yards out to make it 38-0 at intermission.

Bahar hit Terrance Greene Jr. for a 20-yard touchdown early in the third quarter to complete the scoring.

Bahar completed 16 of 23 passes for 233 yards while Guerriero carried 11 times for 81.

Monmouth (4-2) held Presbyterian (0-6) to just 136 total yards.