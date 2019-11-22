Back on track, Flyers take aim at reeling Flames

After snapping their own losing streak, the Philadelphia Flyers will try stop the visiting Calgary Flames from doing the same when the two clubs meet on Saturday afternoon.

The Flyers ended their four-game (0-2-2) winless drought with a 5-3 road victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. Despite falling behind 2-0 less than five minutes into the game, Philadelphia roared back on the strength of Claude Giroux’s four-point night.

Giroux recorded two goals and two assists, although his rookie linemate Morgan Frost stole his share of the headlines. Frost scored his second goal in as many career NHL games, and also earned his first NHL assist with a tremendous pass through the Hurricanes’ crease to set up Giroux for the game-winner.

“I was definitely pretty nervous coming in, but I’m getting more comfortable every shift,” Frost said.”All the guys on the team have made it a lot easier for me.It’s been a smooth transition in that sense because everyone’s been so nice and helpful. … It’s been a really good experience so far.”

With the losing streak behind them, the Flyers will now look to build some momentum as they play six of their next eight games on home ice. The Flyers are 6-1-3 in home games this season.

Philadelphia’s impressive home record will make Saturday’s task all the more daunting for the Flames, who are trapped in a nightmarish slump. Calgary is not only winless (0-5-1) over its past six games, but the club hasn’t held a lead at any point during that stretch.

Despite outshooting the opposition in four of the six losses, the Flames have scored only five total goals and have been shut out in three consecutive road games for the first time in franchise history. Following a 5-0 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, Calgary is scoreless in its past 220:02 of away-game hockey.

A players-only meeting was held after the St. Louis game, with “a lot of honesty” being shared among the team, according to captain Mark Giordano.

“We know we have to be better collectively as a group and individually, obviously, but I think right now we have a lot of guys who are trying so hard to be the one guy who’s going to change the tide and change the momentum,” Giordano said.”We just need to know that it doesn’t work that way. We’re going to all do this together, dig out of it together.”

One positive for the Flames is their 5-1-0 record over their past six games against Philadelphia, dating back to 2017. That run includes a 3-1 win over the Flyers in Calgary on Oct. 15.

Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane is questionable for Saturday. Mangiapane left Thursday’s game in the second period following a hit from Blues defenseman Vince Dunn.

David Rittich likely will get the start in net for Calgary despite a rough outing on Thursday. Rittich allowed five goals against the Blues, dropping his record over the past four games to 0-3-1 with an .879 save percentage.

Brian Elliott saved 33 of 36 shots against the Hurricanes as the veteran goalie continues to make an argument for more playing time. Though Flyers starting goaltender Carter Hart has rebounded from a brief slump to post a 2.72 goals against average through 14 games this season, Elliott has a 2.75 GAA and .913 save percentage over 12 games.

