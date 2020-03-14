Back from San Antonio in hopes of going back, Martin’s Mill reacts to State Tourney postponement

BEN WHEELER, Texas (KETK) – The top-ranked and undefeated Martin’s Mill boys basketball team is back in East Texas.

Friday, they were supposed to have played in the 2A state semifinals against San Saba.

This was supposed to be the redemption tour for the Mustangs, going back to San Antonio for the second straight year, after falling in the state semis last season.

But Thursday, the UIL state tournament, like many other sporting events in the country, was postponed until further notice, due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Martin’s Mill head coach Jake Bell said his team found out the news while watching one of the 3A semifinals at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

He says he wants to keep his players level-headed, in the chance the tournament does resume at a later date.

It’s every athletes dream to get a chance to play for a state title, and the Mustangs were two wins away from hoisting the trophy.

Coach Bell says, even if this group doesn’t get that opportunity, their accomplishments this season speak for themselves.

“these guys are 39-0 the number one team in the state they’ve beaten 13, 14 ranked teams had a tough playoff route, I think in our minds and our community’s minds we’re the best team in Texas we just wanted to show that this weekend that was kind of our goal and you know what we believed in all year, we believe in our locker room and our team so, we’re disappointed if we can’t show that,” said Bell.

He still hopes they can finish the tournament, but also understands it could be a logistical nightmare.

Friday the UIL announced that all interscholastic competition will seize until March 29.

Once it resumes, they plan to push back the start of the high school soccer playoffs to April 14.

The state soccer tournament would then move to April 29-May 2.

