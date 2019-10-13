Bachus’ 5 TD passes help UT Martin beat Tennessee Tech 55-14

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Redshirt freshman John Bachus III threw for 331 yards and five touchdowns, both season highs, and UT Martin beat Tennessee Tech 55-14 on Saturday night.

Colton Dowell had five receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns, Kevin Butler added two TD catches and Peyton Logan had 107 yards rushing and a score on eight carries for UT Martin (4-2, 3-0 Ohio Valley Conference).

Bachus hit Dowell for a 22-yard touchdown to open the scoring with 6:21 left in the first quarter and his 24-yard TD pass to Butler with 49 seconds left in the second quarter made it 27-0 at halftime. He threw scoring passes of 73 yards to Dowell, 21 yards to Butler and 66 yards to Marqwell Odom in the third quarter to push the lead to 48-0 going into the fourth.

The Skyhawks held Tennessee Tech (4-3, 1-2) – which went into the game averaging 37.0 points per game (No. 20 nationally) – to its season low for points and outgained the Golden Eagles 553-261 in total yards. TTU went in averaging 282.3 yards passing (No. 25) per game.

