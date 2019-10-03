Author of Earl Campbell’s biography publicly discusses racial issues the Tyler Rose dealt with growing up

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Asher Price, an author and newspaper reporter from Austin recently released a biography on the Tyler Rose Earl Campbell.

It’s properly titled, “Earl Campbell, Yards After Contact.”

In the publication, Price dives into the issues, and struggles that the NFL hall of famer, and his family dealt with as he grew up, and tried to make it to the next level as a high school athlete.

Price is in Tyler this week, and Wednesday he held a forum discussion about his book, presented by The Tyler Loop at True Vine Brewery.

This was an opportunity for many East Texans to better understand how the former John Tyler star, and eventual Heisman Trophy winner had to work through color barriers.

Campbell told Price that his older brothers were much better athletes than he was. But they had to attend all black schools. He just happened to reach high school age right after integration in the City of Tyler in 1971.

“One thing he said to me was 90-percent of black men of his age wouldn’t have made it out of Tyler. So he was really interested in talking about those kinds of issues about race and opportunity for African American men of his age,” said Price.

“As rose farmers, African American rose farmers in Tyler, they had a very different experience of their lives, their business, their realities compared to their counterparts over in the white rose farming industry,” said The Tyler Loop executive editor Tasneem Raja.

“The author writing a book such as this, and reflecting on Earl Campbell’s life who was definitely a hometown hero is great to hear how his perspective is viewed going through a time when there was intergration,” said John Tyler alum Yolanda Prince.

Prince added that more talks like this would be highly beneficial for the community to understand the area’s history.

Price will present and talk about his book on Campbell Thursday at 10:15 a.m. at the African American History Museum, and then at noon at the Smith County Historical Society.