Austin leads Samford over Kentucky Wesleyan 68-42

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)Brandon Austin scored 17 points and six rebounds as Samford easily beat Division II member Kentucky Wesleyan 68-42 on Thursday night.

Robert Allen had 14 points and eight rebounds for Samford (1-1), which never trailed, opened with an 11-0 run and led by as many as 30 points. Jalen Dupree added 11 points and seven rebounds. Josh Sharkey had 7 points and 10 assists for the home team.

Adam Goetz had 6 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers. Jo Griffin added 4 points and 10 rebounds.

Samford plays Belmont on the road on Monday.

