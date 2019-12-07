Atwood scores 22 to carry Lamar past Rice 73-60

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP)T.J. Atwood had 22 points as Lamar topped Rice 73-60 on Saturday, ending a three-game skid.

Atwood shot 9 for 11 from the floor and grabbed seven rebounds.

V.J. Holmes had 13 points for Lamar (5-4), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Ellis Jefferson added 11 points and three steals.

Drew Peterson had 19 points for the Owls (6-4). Ako Adams added 15 points.

Lamar takes on Southern-New Orleans at home on Wednesday. Rice plays Houston Baptist at home next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories