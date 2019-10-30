Atlético eliminates Man City in Women’s Champions League

1  of  2
MADRID (AP)Atletico Madrid beat Manchester City 2-1 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Women’s Champions League on a 3-2 aggregate score on Wednesday.

The Spanish champions also eliminated City from the continental competition last season.

The hosts took the lead five minutes before halftime when City captain Steph Houghton redirected a shot by Ludmila Da Silva into her own net. Angela Sosa added a second Atletico goal in the 68th minute, knocking the ball in after the City goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck had made an initial save.

City grabbed a late consolation by substitute Pauline Bremer.

Wednesday’s other games featured lopsided wins for the heavy favorites.

Defending champion Lyon routed Fortuna 7-0 to complete an 11-0 aggregate score.

Barcelona won 3-1 at Minsk to advance 8-1. Wolfsburg won 1-0 at Twente for a 7-0 combined victory, and Bayern Munch beat BIIK-Kazygurt 2-0 for a 7-0 aggregate win.

