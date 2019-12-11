Atlético beats Lokomotiv 2-0 to advance in Champions League

MADRID (AP)With Atletico needing a win to keep its Champions League hopes alive, youngster Joao Felix didn’t shy away from the responsibility.

After seeing teammate Kieran Trippier miss a penalty kick two minutes into the match against Lokomotiv Moscow on Wednesday, Felix made sure Atletico didn’t falter again after being awarded another penalty early in the first half.

The 20-year-old Felix quickly picked up the ball and confidently put it on the penalty spot. He then calmly sent a low right-footed shot into the net to help lead Atletico to a 2-0 victory and a spot in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

”When you are young, you are not afraid of anything,” Atletico coach Diego Simeone said of Felix.

The Portugal forward had already wanted to take the first penalty, which came after he was fouled, but it was Trippier who was given the chance, apparently on orders by Simeone, who said the English right back is the team’s best penalty taker.

The coach wouldn’t interfere the second time around, though, and Felix came through with the opening goal.

”He has a lot of confidence,” Atletico midfielder Jorge ”Koke” Resurreccion said. ”When he had his chance, he took advantage of it.”

Defender Felipe added to the lead in the second half, helping Atletico clinch second place in Group D. Juventus advanced as the group winner.

Atletico needed a win to guarantee second place, but would have advanced even with a loss after third-place Bayer Leverkusen lost 2-0 to Juventus in Germany.

Atletico finished with 10 points, six fewer than Juventus and four more than Leverkusen. Lokomotiv had three points.

Atletico dominated from the start at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, with the Russian side rarely getting near the goal of Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Felix’s 17th-minute penalty came after a video review determined there wasa handball by Lokomotiv forward Rifat Zhemaletdinov inside the area.

Felix – signed by Atletico from Benfica for more than 120 million euros ($133 million) to replace Antoine Griezmann – prompted the first penalty after being fouled by Lokomotiv goalkeeper Anton Kochenkov less than a minute into the match. Kochenkov saved Trippier’s shot from the spot.

Felipe added to the lead in the 54th with a neat volley from inside the area after a cross by Koke. It was the defender’s first goal with Atletico since joining the Spanish club this season.

Striker Alvaro Morata had also found the net for the hosts toward the end of the first half, but the goal was disallowed for offside on review.

The result halted Atletico’s three-match winless streak and also ended its run of three straight games without scoring a goal.

”We needed a victory like this,” Koke said. ”We had been doing a good job but the results weren’t what we wanted. This time we created the chances and could capitalize on them.”

Lokomotiv entered the match knowing it would finish last in Group D. Its only points in the group stage came from a 2-1 win at Leverkusen in the first match.

”To beat teams like Atletico Madrid you have to have players of the same quality,” Lokomotiv coach Yuri Semin said. ”Nevertheless, this campaign was a good experience for us.”

Diego Simeone’s Atletico had won only one of its last eight matches in all competitions – a 3-1 win at home against Espanyol in the Spanish league last month.

Wednesday’s win meant Atletico avoided losing three straight European matches for the first time since 1984. It was coming off a 1-0 loss at Juventus and a 2-1 defeat at Leverkusen.

Atletico was eliminated by Juventus in last season’s round of 16.

