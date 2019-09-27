Atlanta United-Impact Preview

It is win or else for the Montreal Impact, who need six points from their final two matches and plenty of help to claim the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference heading into Sunday’s home contest versus reigning MLS Cup champion Atlanta United.

The Impact (11-17-4) are ninth in the Eastern Conference with 37 points, five back of New England for seventh. Montreal would still be mathematically alive entering the final matchday next weekend with a victory provided the Revolution do not defeat East leader New York City FC on Sunday since it holds the wins tiebreaker over New England.

Wilmer Cabrera’s team is looking to ride the momentum of winning the Voyageurs Cup midweek. Montreal claimed the mantle of best team in Canada by defeating Toronto FC 3- 1 on penalties after the Reds won the second leg 1-0 at home. It is the 10th time Montreal has won the Voyageurs Cup, which also gave the Impact a spot in the CONCACAF Champions League in 2020.

“We wanted to win for the people around us every day, whether it’s the players, the coaches, the medical staff, administration, or the social media guys,” midfielder Samuel Piette told the club’s official website. “You also want to win it for the city, the fans, the province. It’s big, especially this year with more teams.

“It’s a more serious competition, with more clubs in Canada. Now we have an opportunity to go to Champions League and represent Montreal, Quebec, and Canada. That’s quite special.”

While a trophy means 2019 will not be a lost season for the Impact, who fired Remi Garde and replaced him with Wilmer Cabrera on Aug. 21, missing the playoffs for a third straight year would be a disappointing finish. Montreal has dropped three straight in league play and lost four of five since Cabrera took over after a 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sept. 21.

Atlanta (17-12-3) is already assured of no worse than a third-place finish in the East ahead of its bid to repeat as MLS Cup champion but will again be without star striker Josef Martinez as he recovers from knee and ankle injuries suffered in a 3-1 victory over San Jose on Sept. 21.

The absence of the Venezuela international was sorely apparent Wednesday when they were overrun 4-1 at New York City FC, ending any chance for the Five Stripes to claim the top spot in the East. They conceded a first-half hat trick to Alexandru Mitrita, and after Pity Martinez pulled one back with a second-half penalty, gave up a fourth in the closing minutes.

“We need to have a serious look in the mirror, all of us,” keeper Brad Guzan said. “We play like this, it’s going to be a short postseason. You can’t play like this against good teams at any time. Now there’s two games left in the season. We were playing for something tonight and we weren’t good enough.”

Guzan has an MLS-high 14 shutouts, but Atlanta’s defense has been a feast-or-famine proposition at times. United have allowed three or more goals on seven occasions this year, including three times in the last five matches.

The Five Stripes are 6-10-0 on the road, shipping 28 of their 41 goals on the season.

Atlanta rode a brace by Justin Meram to a 2-1 victory over Montreal on June 29, its fourth straight win in the series after losing the first match between the teams in 2017.