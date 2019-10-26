Astros fans celebrate 1st Series win, Nats fans hoping to make it 3

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – The Houston Astros came to Washington D.C. and they did not disappoint. They clinched their first win of the World Series, proving they are still in the fight to take back the championship title.

Nearly 44,000 fans packed into Nats Park Friday night.

Nationals fans were hoping to get one step closer to finishing the fight, but the Astros proved they’re still in it.

Bun B flew to Washington to cheer on the Astros.

“I know it doesn’t feel good to have us win in your house, but that’s cool,” he said. “We are playing for the World Series. We got to fight hard.”

He’s hoping for two more wins in the nation’s capital to bring the Series back home to Houston.

“It’s the Astros! We did it in 2017, we are going to do it again.”

But Paul Strauss says the Nats are just warming up.

“We’re ahead of this Series,” Strauss said, “so i am expecting great things.”

The Nationals will have another chance to win their first ever World Series game on their home field when the two teams meet again right here on Saturday night.

Watch the game on Fox51.