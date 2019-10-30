Astros can’t wrap up title, World Series heads to game 7

HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 29: Fans react during the eighth inning in Game Six of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, Texas (AP) – The Houston Astros held a 2-1 lead after the first inning.

The Nats defeated the Astros 7-2 Tuesday in game 6 of the World Series to tie the series at three games a piece and force a decisive game 7 Wednesday at 7:07 p.m. back at Minute Maid Park.

Adam Eaton and Juan Soto hit solo homers off Justin Verlander in the fifth inning, Anthony Rendon had five RBIs that included a two-run homer in the seventh, and the Nationals rallied past the Astros 7-2 and tied the Series at 3-3.

Washington took a 5-2 lead into the ninth inning, after both teams went 1-2-3 in the eighth, following that wild seventh inning that included the disputed interference call before Anthony Rendon’s two-run homer and ejection of manager Dave Martinez.

Chris Devenski was on the mound for Houston to start the ninth.

So far, the visiting team has won every game in this series. The Nationals won the first two games in Houston, before the Astros won three in a row in Washington.

Without a comeback, Houston will lose three games in a row at home for only the second time this year.

The trouble started in the top of the seventh when speedy Nationals leadoff man Trea Turner was called out for interference – he hit a tapper down the third base line, and plate ump Sam Holbrook said Turner was out for running outside the line.

Stephen Strasburg worked around a leadoff single in the sixth inning to wrap up another scoreless frame and keep the Nationals on top 3-2 in Game 6.

Houston manager A.J. Hinch lifted Justin Verlander for Brad Peacock to start the sixth after Verlander surrendered homers to Adam Eaton and Juan Soto to give the Nationals the lead an inning earlier.

Peacock struck out two in a 1-2-3 sixth inning.

Alex Bregman legged out an infield single with no outs in the bottom of the inning but was erased when Yuli Gurriel grounded into a force out. Yordan Alvarez then also grounded into a force that left Gurriel out at second before Strasburg struck out Carlos Correa to end the inning.

Strasburg has struck out six and thrown 86 pitches through six innings.

Verlander needed 93 pitches (59 strikes) to get through five innings, allowing five hits and walking three. His three strikeouts pushed his MLB postseason career record to 205, but Brad Peacock took over on the mound to start the sixth.

Houston hadn’t had a hit against Strasburg since Alex Bregman’s solo homer in the first put the Astros up 2-1, until No. 9 batter Josh Reddick’s one-out single in the fifth.

George Springer, who hit the first pitch of the game off the wall in left field for a double, followed with another double. But with runners on second and third, Jose Altuve struck out swinging at a low breaking ball and Michael Bradley grounded out.