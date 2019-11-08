Aston Villa-Wolverhampton Preview

Though Premier League wins continue to be hard to come by for Wolverhampton, at least they are managing something positive from their top-flight matches of late.

Wolves look to extend their league unbeaten run to seven games Sunday, when they welcome Aston Villa to the Molineux.

Wolverhampton (2-7-2) last won a Premier League match on Oct. 6, unforgettably 2-0 at Manchester City. However, they are 2-4-0 since dropping back-to-back league contests against Everton and Chelsea on Sept. 1 and Sept. 14, respectively. All that left them 12th in the Premier League table entering play this weekend.

Wolves are on the heels of three straight Premier League draws, most recently 1-1 at Arsenal last weekend. Raul Jimenez’s equaliser in the 76th minute earned Wolverhampton a point in that match, and he came through again with a goal in the 92nd minute to lift his side to a 1-0 victory over SK Slovan Bratislava in Thursday’s Europa League action.

Whether in the Premier League or Europa, Wolves will solely concentrate on themselves, only looking to improve and not worry about what is going on with anybody else.

“We don’t focus on anybody,” defender Conor Coady told Wolves’ official website. “We don’t look at what other teams are doing. We focus on ourselves.”

Jimenez has been the go-to offencive option for Wolverhampton, totaling a team-leading eight goals over all competitions. He could very well get a crack at a Villa side that’s conceded five goals whilst losing consecutive matches to Manchester City and Liverpool – scoring just one time over both.

Now, those clubs are the class of the Premier League, and the tasks were certainly daunting for a side returning to the top-fight of England football. The Villans (3-2-6), who entered this weekend’s matches 16th in the table, had gone 2-1-0 in their three league matches prior to this recent rut.

“We knew we had to be competitive, but we got a lot of positives out of that Man City game, and got out of the Liverpool game,” Villa manager Dean Smith told the club’s official website.

These teams just met in League Cup play on Oct. 30, with Villa winning 2-1 at home over Wolves. Henri Lansbury assisted on goals by Anwar El Ghazi and Ahmed Elmohamady for the Villans, whilst Patrick Cutrone scored for Wolverhampton.

However, Smith expects the first Premier League meetings between these teams since January 2012 to look much different than last week’s fixture, as least potentially from a personnel standpoint.

“It’s strange (having just played them in the League Cup),” Smith said.”It will be very different come Sunday, with two probably different (looking) teams. The styles of play will be very similar still. They have a way to play, we have a way to play. It’s going to be a bit of a chess game out there.”

It’s possible injured star Jack Grealish could feature for Villa this weekend, however, Jota (hernia) might not be fully ready to be called upon. Grealish has four goals over all competitions.