Aston Villa-Sheffield United Preview

Whilst Sheffield United got themselves back in the victory column, Aston Villa are still looking for their first triumph of December.

United again aim to win two straight Premier League games for the first time this season Saturday, when they host an Aston Villa side looking to avoid a third consecutive defeat.

Sheffield (5-7-4) had earned a point in three of four league contests (0-3-1) heading into last weekend’s showdown with lowly Norwich City. However, they finally earned a victory, 2-1 against the Canaries. George Baldock assisted on Enda Stevens’ goal in the 49th minute, then scored three minutes later to help the Blades overcome a 1-0 deficit and win for the first time since Nov. 2.

“These boys always react,” Baldock, who has two goals and two assists over his last five league matches, told SUTV of his squad. “We’ve made the step up (to the Premier League). I think we’ve done brilliantly so far, so why not kick on and see how high we can go.”

Sheffield, eighth in the Premier League table, are hoping to kick on with leading scorer Lys Mousset (five goals) fit and available to face Aston Villa. The striker has been nicked up, but appears set to go for the weekend.

Whilst these teams have not met within the Premier League since the 2006-07 season, they’ve become quite familiar with each other over the last two seasons in the Championship. United earned a 4-1 home victory over Villa before the clubs played to a 3-3 draw in the reverse fixture last season.

Aston Villa (4-3-9), just one spot above the relegation zone but tied on points with 18th-place Southampton, are 1-1-5 since winning two in a row on Oct. 5 and Oct. 19. Things haven’t been completely easy of late for the Villans, who went 0-1-2 during their last three league matches against Manchester United, Chelsea and Leicester City.

The most recent, a 4-1 home defeat to Leicester, was perhaps the most disturbing. Jack Grealish’s goal in the waning minutes of first-half stoppage time made it 2-1, but that was all Villa could muster whilst conceding their most goals of the season.

“Defensively, our structure has to be better, and individually our defending has to be better,” manager Dean Smith told Aston Villa’s official website.

Grealish has a team-leading six goals over all competitions, including all four during Premier League play over his last seven top-flight contests. However, he’s failed to score in four career games over all competitions against Sheffield United.