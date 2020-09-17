Asian Games gold medalist runner banned 4 years for doping

MONACO (AP)Bahrain distance runner Hassan Chani was banned for four years for blood doping and stripped of his 2018 Asian Games gold medal, the Athletics Integrity Unit said on Thursday.

Chani’s doping was shown by changes in the blood values in his biological passport, the AIU verdict said.

He was disqualified from all of his results since August 2017, including his 10,000 title at the last Asian Games and 10,000 silver medal at the 2019 Asian championships.

Morocco-born Chani is the latest medalist implicated in doping violations after changing nationality to represent Bahrain at major events.

His ban runs to March 2024 when he will be 35 years old.

